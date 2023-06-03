'She had so much life ahead of her': Mother of 14-year-old shot, killed at Douglasville house party

"She loved to party, loved to be around her friends. She loved to dance (on) TikTok. She was a people’s person," Aj’anaye Hill's mother Chanell White said.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The mother of a 14-year-old girl shot and killed at a Douglasville Sweet Sixteen house party on Saturday night is speaking out and remembering her daughter.

Douglas County High School student Aj’anaye Hill, 14, and Lithia Springs High School student Samuel Moon, 15, were identified by authorities on Monday as the teens who were killed in the shooting. Seven others were also wounded at the party, where there were more than 100 teens in attendance.

Aj’anaye Hill's mother Chanell White said she thinks the shooting was random and her daughter was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Kids were fighting apparently and someone pulled a gun out and she was running and got hit," White said.

White shared photos of her daughter, who she said loved to dance and go to parties.

"She loved to party, loved to be around her friends. She loved to dance (on) TikTok. She was a people’s person," White said. "She had so much life ahead of her... Just remember that pretty smile of hers."

Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office released new dashcam video – showing the chaos that erupted Saturday night – when more than 100 teens were asked to leave a party that had grown out of control on Sitka Drive. As the crowd grew, shots were fired and both Hill and Moon were killed.

White said she wants the shooter to come forward and is asking anyone with information to turn themselves in.

"I don't need for y’all to be quiet because that’s not OK. You have to put your foot in the shoes I’m in right now," White said. "'Would you like someone to hurt your family member knowing they're walking the streets?'"