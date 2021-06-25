'Why did he shoot my son' | Mom of victim speaks after Uber driver accused of killing man at Atlanta gas station

“Why did he have a gun in the car with him? Why? Why did he shoot my son in the back? Why did he take his life?" Kevin Fulton's mother is looking for answers.

ATLANTA — A mother is calling for justice in the death of her son who police said was shot and killed by his rideshare driver early Wednesday morning.

A small crowd gathered at a Midtown gas station on Thursday night to remember Kevin Fulton.

Friends said they knew Fulton as ‘Vino’ – a fun-loving guy, great cook and a good father. At the vigil his mother, Lisa, spoke. She said he recently graduated from Morehouse College.

He was 34 years old.

“Thank you for loving him because I know he touched every one of you,” Fulton's mom said.

She said it was one of the most difficult days of her life and her son was her best friend.

“When I got the call that Kevin was gone, my heart broke. I got very angry and I need answers,” she said.

She said she doesn’t understand why someone would take her son away from her.

“Let’s get the guns off the street. Let’s go down to The Hill. Let’s talk to our congressmen. Let’s talk to our councilmen. Let’s talk to our mayors. Let’s make a difference and do something about the guns,” she said.

And she said now she “wants answers.”

“Why did he have a gun in the car with him? Why? Why did he shoot my son in the back? Why did he take his life?,” Lisa said.

Authorities said the victim was riding in an Uber with two people when an argument between the driver and a passenger escalated into gunfire. It happened at a Chevron gas station at the corner of Piedmont Circle and Monroe Drive in northeast Atlanta.

Another passenger was seriously hurt in the shooting, while a third was able to get away. The driver is now charged with murder and aggravated assault and is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Police say they recovered two guns from the scene, but they are not sure if both belong to the driver -- or just one.

“We don’t have to keep having people die. This is an old message,” Lisa said.

Kevin’s family is asking the community to help support his young son.