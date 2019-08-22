Cobb County Police are now saying the deaths of three people found in a townhome Wednesday is a murder-suicide, in which a 58-year-old mother killed her 20-year-old daughter and 24-year-old son.

Three people were first found dead inside the residence at 3206 Nobilty Way on Wednesday around around 6 p.m.

Police said 20-year-old Erin Edwards and 24-year-old Chris Edwards died of gunshot wounds, and 58-year-old Marsha Edwards died of "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

RELATED: 2 women, 1 man found dead in Cobb County townhome