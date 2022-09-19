Here's what expecting mothers should know about Atlanta Medical Center's closure

11Alive reached out to Wellstar about options for mothers.

ATLANTA — Hundreds of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center patients are worried about what will come next as AMC announced its closure.

While this will have a huge impact as it's one of the city's two Level 1 trauma centers. This is also a worry for expecting mothers.

11Alive reached out to Wellstar about options for mothers. Wellstar released the following statement, saying in part:

Many of our OB/GYN clinicians have existing, active relationships with other area hospitals and are able to easily transition care to one of these facilities. For the very few who are not credentialed at other hospitals, we are working to support them in developing these relationships.

Wellstar said it's also partnering with OB/GYNs who deliver at AMC to ensure all patients have a hospital for their delivery date and care needs.

In a statement, Wellstar also said in part:

Clinicians are actively working with their patients to make a delivery plan that is most appropriate for the health and well-being of both mother and baby. Every case is unique and each clinician is committed to equipping their patients with a plan that best fits their needs.

Lela Croy said she had a "perfect" birthing experience at AMC with her first child and is now nervous for her next birth.

"I got exactly what I wanted and it was fast. It was five hours, start to finish. I knew that I just wanted to continue care with them for my second, third, fourth pregnancy. And now I don't have that option," Croy said.

There are also some concerns about how current patients can access their medical records when the hospital closes.