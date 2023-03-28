Motorcycle chase spanning Bartow, Cobb counties ends in deadly crash: Troopers

The chase started Monday night in Bartow County after deputies spotted two motorcycles racing along Ga. Hwy. 3 near Mockingbird Road.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcycle chase involving law enforcement spanned into two counties before ending in a deadly crash, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The chase started Monday night in Bartow County after deputies spotted two motorcycles racing along Ga. Hwy. 3 near Mockingbird Road.

While pursuing the drivers, deputies asked for help from Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers took over the chase, which at this point, only involved one motorcyclist. Law enforcement did not say what happened to the second motorcyclist.

Troopers followed the motorcycle, which sped into Cobb County. Troopers said the motorcyclist was driving recklessly before being hit at the intersection of Acworth Summit Boulevard.

A “high-speed Honda Accord” was making a left turn when the driver crashed into the right side of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died on scene, troopers said.

A passenger riding in the Honda was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Currently, they are being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

Law enforcement did not say if the driver of the Honda had any injuries.

Acworth Police were called to help with the scene, which "impacted the roadway for several hours," according to their Facebook post.