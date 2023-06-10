Northeast Atlanta intersection scene of fatal motorcycle-pickup truck collision, police say

ATLANTA — A fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck occurred on Saturday morning in northeast Atlanta, resulting in the death of one person.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck at John Lewis Freedom Parkway and North Avenue intersection. The exact cause and time of the accident have not been disclosed at this time.
Tragically, the motorcycle driver succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The authorities have not released the identity of the deceased.
Investigators from the Atlanta Police Department are actively working with the pickup truck driver to gather additional information about the incident. APD has provided no details regarding the condition of the pickup truck driver.
Further updates regarding the investigation are awaited from the Atlanta Police Department as they continue their efforts to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.
