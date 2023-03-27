Motorcyclist begins high-speed chase, starts hours long standoff after being shot by deputies: GBI

The man made a motion with his body and hands as if he was trying to draw a gun from his clothing, authorities said.

CALHOUN, Ga. — An Atlanta man began an hours long standoff with deputies after he was shot following a police chase on his motorcycle in Gordon County early Sunday morning, Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Gordon County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to pull over a motorcyclist around 3 a.m. on U.S. Highway 41 in Calhoun. When the man did not stop, he led deputies on a high-speed pursuit before crashing at the bank of Newtown Creek on Anthony Drive in Calhoun, according to GBI.

After crashing, the man threatened deputies by telling them he had a gun on him and that he was going to "shoot and kill" them. After he allegedly made a motion with his body and hands as if he was trying to draw a gun from his clothing, the two deputies shot him.

The man, who is 28-years-old, then jumped into the creek where he once again threatened to kill the deputies, GBI said. He stayed in the creek for nearly two hours before deputies came down with a ballistic shield and made an arrest.

He received medical attention at the scene from first responders and was then taken to Floyd Medical Center in Rome for further treatment, GBI said.