Motorcyclist dies after collision with car on busy Stockbridge road, police say

The crash happened at the intersection of North Henry Boulevard and Escalade Drive in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon in a wreck with another car on a busy Henry County road, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Henry Boulevard and Escalade Drive in Stockbridge, according to police. The motorcyclist was initially reported to be seriously injured, but was later pronounced dead.

The wreck caused traffic to back up in the area for several hours, but traffic was diverted between North Henry Boulevard and Sheppard Drive onto Old Atlanta Road, according to Stockbridge Police.

Police are waiting to notify the family before the person's identity will be released.