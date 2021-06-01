Motorcyclist dies in crash after failing to stop for trooper

The crash happened on Mt. Paran Road near the I-75 North off ramp at 7:15 a.m.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist was killed after failing to pull over for a trooper and ended up colliding with another vehicle Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Mount Paran Road near I-75 at 7:15 a.m.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a trooper saw a Honda 600 motorcycle traveling southbound on I-75 speeding. When the trooper tried to pull the motorcyclist over near Mount Paran Road in the area of Fulton County, the driver sped off.

The trooper found the motorcyclist had crashed into a Toyota Scion, which was stopped at the traffic light at the I-75 North off ramp. The preliminary crash investigation indicates due to speed, the motorcyclist was unable to clear the ramp as they tried to re-enter 1-75 North.

The motorcyclist died from injuries sustained during the crash and the driver of the Toyota Scion suffered minor injuries from the airbag.