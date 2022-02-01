Motorcyclist who was hit on I-75 in medically induced coma 'fighting for his life'

His family is trying to raise funds on GoFundMe.

ATLANTA — The family of a motorcyclist who was hit on I-75 on Sunday during rainy conditions is now in a medically induced coma and "fighting for his life" according to a GoFundMe started by his family.

The man was identified as Devin by his mother in her GoFundMe post. She said Atlanta Police told the family he was on his motorcycle on I-75 when he had slow down or stop due to the heavy rain, when he was hit by a following car.

Police originally said on Sunday that the motorcyclist was in critical condition following the incident.

In the GoFundMe update, Devin's mother said he will remain in a medically induced coma "until all surgeries are done."

"We are praying that he will have full brain function when we get him conscious," she wrote.

So far the family has raised a little more than $2,000 of a $75,000 goal.

The mom described her son as an "amazing young man, veteran and survivor" who has "survived all odds to get here." She said he a "tough hand in life, spending 10 years in foster care before I adopted him."

After he was hit, Devin's mom said he spent all day in surgery fighting for his life.

She described injuries including a "brain bleed, multiple breaks in his face, two breaks on his spine, a destroyed/removed spleen, lacerated kidneys, multiple blood transfusions, a crushed pelvis, and he may lose his right leg."

She said he was not intoxicated at the time of the crash, and the family is still waiting for more details on what happened.