Motorcyclist killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say

Tyler Cole Letson died from his injuries, deputies said. The crash happened along Highway 92 at Ridge Mill Drive.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County deputies are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that took place Saturday evening in Acworth.

Deputies said the crash happened along Highway 92 at Ridge Mill Drive. A passenger car was making a left turn onto the highway when they crashed into an on-coming motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, Tyler Cole Letson, was rushed to a nearby hospital where the 24-year-old later died, according to a release.

The driver of the car “suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” and their juvenile passenger only had minor injuries. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment, the release said.

Currently, the crash is under investigation and “no charges have been filed at this time,” deputies added.

