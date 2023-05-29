x
Motorcyclist killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say

Tyler Cole Letson died from his injuries, deputies said. The crash happened along Highway 92 at Ridge Mill Drive.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County deputies are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that took place Saturday evening in Acworth. 

Deputies said the crash happened along Highway 92 at Ridge Mill Drive. A passenger car was making a left turn onto the highway when they crashed into an on-coming motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, Tyler Cole Letson, was rushed to a nearby hospital where the 24-year-old later died, according to a release. 

The driver of the car “suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” and their juvenile passenger only had minor injuries. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment, the release said.

Currently, the crash is under investigation and “no charges have been filed at this time,” deputies added.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

