Motorcyclist killed in Forsyth County wreck

The sheriff's office said the motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a truck that was crossing a road and should have yielded.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist was killed in Forsyth County on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said, when a truck crossed the road it was traveling on and caused a collision.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office identified the motorcyclist as 56-year-old Michael Ramey of Auburn, and said in the collision he was ejected from his motorcycle.

The sheriff's office said Ramey was traveling east toward Buford Dam Road when a Ford F-150 traveling north on Veteran's Memorial attempted to cross the road and "failed to yield to the motorcycle colliding with it as it crossed the intersection."

Ramey, the sheriff's office said, was pronounced deceased at Northside Forsyth Hospital.

The sheriff's office did not identify the driver of the pickup truck or say if there would be charges. The crash occurred a little before 6 p.m.