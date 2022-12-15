Man dies in motorcycle crash after fleeing from Hall County officials

It all happened started when a Hall County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop the 28-year-old for traffic offenses.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 28-year-old man is now dead after attempting to flee from police on his motorcycle on Saturday, police officials said.

The office said a Hall County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over 28-year-old Jeremy Wayne Burney for traffic offenses when the driver ignored officials and drove off. That's when the deputy called Georgia State Patrol for assistance.

When the state trooper saw the motorcycle, they reported Burney sped past them. The trooper lost contact with Burney. Dispatchers with Hall County received a call later about a motorcycle crash.