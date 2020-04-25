ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 285 near Bolton Road on the city's west side at about 4:30 Saturday morning.

According to APD spokesperson Marla Rooker, when officers arrived at the scene, they found that a man riding his motorcycle northbound on the interstate drove into a construction area.

The rider lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the construction zone, Rooker said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The APD Accident Investigation Unit is handling the investigation of the incident.

His identity has been withheld pending the notification of relatives.

MORE HEADLINES |

CDC names six new symptoms of coronavirus

Cobb County reopens access to popular trails

‘Dear Governor Kemp’ | Teen student writes letter to governor pleading with him to ‘close the state’

SWAT teams arrested barricaded man on Ponce De Leon

I-75 accident ejects 7-year-old from car

Residents speak out about businesses reopening in Georgia





