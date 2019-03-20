SHARPSBURG, Ga. — One person is in the hospital after a motorized glider crashed in Coweta County.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened near a private airstrip at the Rolling Meadows Airfield in Sharpsburg.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

The 11Alive Skytracker flew over the wreckage site where you can see the glider near a line of trees. Authorities are currently on the scene.

