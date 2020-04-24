STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Mud Pie gifting company is giving the gift of medical masks to healthcare workers in need.

The company sources merchandise from around the world and was able to secure over 50,000 masks from their global partners.

Founder and CEO Marcia Miller said, "It's been heartwarming; it's also broken my heart to hear of doctor's offices with ten doctors who have five masks, but hopefully we've been able to protect some people in this fight."

Miller's gift company sources products all over the globe and are happy to help during doctors and nurses fighting against the virus.

