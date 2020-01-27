ATLANTA — Police in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area believe a suspect wanted for murder there could be in the Atlanta area, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta posted on Facebook that "police believe there is a good chance" Christopher Stovall is around Atlanta.

Stovall allegedly killed a man "execution-style" outside of a bar in December.

According to local reports, 42-year-old Romell O'Quinn was killed in the shooting.

“It’s supposed to be a surprise, but now lately it’s not a surprise anymore it’s just a tragedy and very sad," a neighbor in the area, Kimberly Bell, told Milwaukee NBC affiliate WTMJ last month. "That’s not the first time that someone’s got shot in this area because of that bar."

The bar where the incident occurred is Waz's Pub and Grill, in northwest Milwaukee. It sits across the street from a church.

“It makes me feel very emotional and sad that people would go that low to kill somebody across the street from a church,” a man who attends the church, Johnathan Leflore, told WTMJ.

Images of Stovall can be seen in the local news report below, which was shared by Crime Stoppers.

