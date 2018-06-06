COVINGTON, Ga. — All lanes of I-20 near State Road 11 in Covington were shut down Wednesday evening as police investigated a four-car pileup.

Around 6:20 p.m., Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene.

A Nissan Titan headed west hit a Chevrolet Impala traveling the same direction, authorities said. The crash caused the Impala to cross the grass median and into eastbound traffic.

The driver of a Saturn Vue headed east lost control trying to avoid the car. The Saturn flipped several times. GSP said the Impala was facing south in the eastbound lanes when a Subaru Legacy hit the passenger side of the car.

Newton County first responders helped stabilize five patients for transport. A helicopter took one person to the hospital. The other four people who were injured were transported by an ambulance. One of the patients is listed in critical condition.

GSP said eastbound lanes were shut down for about two hours.

© 2018 WXIA