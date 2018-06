COVINGTON, Ga. — All lanes of I-20 near State Road 11 in Covington have been shut down as police investigate a serious crash.

The on scene hero unit confirms at least six vehicles were involved in the crash, and Life Flight had been called to the scene.

No word on injuries. The westbound lanes are expected to re-open around 8:30 p.m. Check 11Alive.com/traffic for the detours.

We will continue to update this story on 11Alive.

© 2018 WXIA