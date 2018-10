PAULDING COUNTY, Ga.-- Multiple people are under arrest after a shooting in Paulding County.

Deputies were called to the 8000 block od Dallas Acworth Highway on reports of a person shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe this incident could stem from a land dispute.

