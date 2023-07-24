Multiple businesses destroyed by gunfire on Buford Highway, officers say

According to police, there are no victims and no shooter was located.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Multiple businesses were shot up overnight in Brookhaven, according to DeKalb County Police.

Officers said they initially received a call about shots fired at the Kinder Care Learning Center around 6 a.m. When they arrived, they said they found bullets had hit a Waffle House and dental office near by. The daycare was never hit.

According to police, there are no victims and no shooter was located.

Multiple shell casings were also found in the parking lot and roadway. In addition, two cars were also hit by the gunfire.

