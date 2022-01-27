Teen killed in triple shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

Two others were rushed to Grady Hospital for treatment.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police spent the night investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Atlanta late Tuesday that left a 17-year-old boy dead and two others injured.

It happened off Middleton Road near MLK JR Drive near the C.T. Natatorium and Recreation Center around 10 p.m.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a targeted robbery and believe it was drug related.

The two others injured were rushed to Grady Hospital and their conditions are unknown. It is also not clear their relation to the teen killed or their ages.