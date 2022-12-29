Murder suspect arrested in DeKalb County: Police

The man was taken into custody without any conflict, according to the post.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of killing another back in October was arrested Dec. 28., according to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Police Department.

The man was arrested after police spotted him driving a white truck traveling near Mountain Industrial Boulevard. The man was taken into custody without any conflict, according to the post.

The man was arrested in connection to a murder that took place around two months prior. Police were called to the 3000 block of Monterrey Drive for one person shot.