DAHLONEGA, Ga. -- Local deputies are crediting social media with helping police identify a murdered woman who was last seen hitchhiking with a man she met at an alternative lifestyles gathering in Lumpkin County.

Joseph Bryan Capstraw, 20, was arrested by the Elizabethtown, Ky., police department, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Department, which was notified of the arrest on Saturday.

Capstraw is believed to have murdered the woman in Kentucky after they met at a Rainbow Family of Living Light gathering.

On Sunday, Lumpkin County authorities said the victim has been identified, but did not release her name.

"The response with social media was instrumental in getting the word out," said Lumpkin Sheriff Stacy Jarrard.

According to Lt. Alan Roach of Lumpkin County, the murder happened in Elizabethtown, Ky.

According to the organization's website, the Rainbow Family describes itself as "the largest non-organization of non-members in the world. We have no leaders, and no organization.

"The Rainbow Family means different things to different people," the website said. "We're into intentional community building, non-violence, and alternative lifestyles. We also believe that peace and love are a great thing, and there isn't enough of that in this world.

"Many of our traditions are based on Native American traditions, and we have a strong orientation to take care of the the Earth. We gather in the National Forests yearly to pray for peace on this planet."

The group held a small march on Sunday to call for the release of Rainbow Family members who are being detained by law enforcement. Roach said a permit was issued for the gathering.

