'Museums on Us' | Bank of America offering free admission to participating attractions in metro Atlanta

Customers can show their ID and credit or debit card for free admission to these participating attractions on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7.

ATLANTA — Bank of America is bringing free fun to the metro with its Museums on Us program.

The Museums On Us program allows Bank of America customers "access to artistic and cultural experiences across the United States at celebrated institutions ranging from art, children's and history, museums, aquariums, botanical gardens and science centers," according to its release.

People with Bank of America, Bank of America Private Bank or Merrill are eligible to visit local museums and other select attractions for free on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7.

The museums in Georgia participating in this program include The High Museum of Art, the Atlanta History Center, and the Center for Civil and Human Rights.

Credit and debit cardholders can present their cards alongside their ID to get free admission to any participating institution. However, guests are not eligible for free admission.

Bank of America has a location finder tool to locate participating attractions. The bank partners with over 225 attractions in over 100 cities across the U.S. and participation varies.

Below are the participating attractions in Georgia:

Atlanta

Atlanta History Center

Center for Civil and Human Rights

High Museum of Art

Augusta

Morris Museum of Art

Cartersville

Tellus Science Museum

Savannah