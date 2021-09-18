'You don’t see stuff like this ever anymore' | High excitement for return of Music Midtown

The two-day music festival returns to the heard of Midtown.

ATLANTA — After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, Music Midtown has returned to Piedmont Park and fans are excited.

“I’m most excited to see Machine Gun Kelly and Young Blood," said one concert-goer.

Another saying they were just happy to see people gathering again, “I mean you don’t see stuff like this ever anymore. It’s not like allowed.”

This year, more than 30 artists will perform across four stages including performers Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, and Black Pumas. The two-day music festival has been a tradition in Atlanta for over 26 years. With concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, entry for concert goers will look much different.

Vaccine Card or Negative COVID-19 test:

All attendees must be fully vaccinated as of September 3rd or test negative for a COVID-19 within the last 72 hours (3 days). Each day, patrons must show a printed copy of their vaccine card or negative COVID-19 test. Festival organizers are also asking people to abide by a 'Fan Health Pledge'. It asks anyone who has come in close contact with someone who's tested positive for COVID-19 or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.

Are masks required?

Organizers are encouraging all attendees to wear masks during the event. Unvaccinated attendees are required to wear a mask at all times.

Getting there:

Officials ask attendees to rely on ride-sharing or plan to bike or walk to the park. If you're hoping to avoid the traffic and crowds this weekend, stay clear of 10th street between Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive. The route will be barricaded through the weekend.

Bag Policy:

Large handbags are not allowed into the event. Only clear bags that don't exceed 12” x 6” x 12” or small clutches that aren't bigger than 4.5” x 6.5”.

Allowed Items:

Baby Strollers

Frisbees

Binoculars

Blankets, Sheets, Towels

Cameras

Empty reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles

Prohibited Items: