Music Midtown announces fee-free Fridays

ATLANTA — Music lovers can soon purchase fee-free tickets to one of Atlanta's biggest music festivals.

"Fee Free Fridays" will be offered at select local venue box offices for Music Midtown. This year's festival stretches from Sept. 15 through Sept. 17 and will feature headliners P!NK, Guns N' Roses, Billie Eilish, Flume, The 1975 and Lil Baby. Read more about the lineup here.

Starting Friday, Aug. 18, Atlanta-area fans can purchase tickets to Music Midtown with a "fee-free transaction" at five venues. Box officers for fans will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 18, Aug. 25 and Sept. 8.

People will be able to purchase three-day tickets, including general admission, VIP and Super VIP. One-day general admission tickets are also available.

Tickets can only be purchased via credit and debit card payments only - cash will not be accepted. Participating venues will not provide will-call pickups.

Participating venues for Music Midtown "Fee Free Fridays"

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

2200 Encore Parkway

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

4469 Stella Drive

Atlanta, GA 30327

Buckhead Theatre

3110 Roswell Road

Atlanta, GA 30305

Tabernacle

152 Luckie Street

Atlanta, GA 30303

Coca-Cola Roxy

800 Battery Avenue SE #500