Music Midtown announces fee-free Fridays

ATLANTA — Music lovers can soon purchase fee-free tickets to one of Atlanta's biggest music festivals.
"Fee Free Fridays" will be offered at select local venue box offices for Music Midtown. This year's festival stretches from Sept. 15 through Sept. 17 and will feature headliners P!NK, Guns N' Roses, Billie Eilish, Flume, The 1975 and Lil Baby. Read more about the lineup here.
Starting Friday, Aug. 18, Atlanta-area fans can purchase tickets to Music Midtown with a "fee-free transaction" at five venues. Box officers for fans will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 18, Aug. 25 and Sept. 8.
People will be able to purchase three-day tickets, including general admission, VIP and Super VIP. One-day general admission tickets are also available.
Tickets can only be purchased via credit and debit card payments only - cash will not be accepted. Participating venues will not provide will-call pickups.
Participating venues for Music Midtown "Fee Free Fridays"
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
2200 Encore Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
4469 Stella Drive
Atlanta, GA 30327
Buckhead Theatre
3110 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Tabernacle
152 Luckie Street
Atlanta, GA 30303
Coca-Cola Roxy
800 Battery Avenue SE #500
Atlanta, GA 30339