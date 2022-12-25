Christmas ushers in full house at MUST Ministries' new shelter

MUST Ministries in Marietta is seeing more people trying to get off the streets since the arctic blast began.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Those in need looked for a warm place to lay their heads on Christmas Day with the abnormally frigid temperatures outside. Some people in Cobb County found a welcoming spot, thanks to the generosity of volunteers and those who run a homeless shelter.

MUST Ministries in Marietta said it is seeing more people trying to get off the streets since the arctic blast began. People didn't just have a place to stay but a traditional Christmas meal to experience some holiday cheer.

A cold chill filled the air outside MUST Ministries Sunday, but inside, the warmth of the holidays surrounded the dining hall.

Zaskry Lindsey helped to serve the sweet Christmas cheer.

“It’s really wonderful. I help out myself," Lindsey said. "I love to help out whenever, however, whenever they ask me to, and it’s a big thrill.”

The kind gestures marked a milestone for MUST Ministries.

“The Christmas lunch today is a culmination of three or four years of the capital campaign and building this new shelter. This is really the first year we've been completely open," MUST Ministries Board Chair Chuck Vice said.

MUST Ministries Senior Director Keo Burford said many of those in need wouldn't have had a holiday meal or fellowship without the event.

“Our folks in need know because of hard times, they're not able to enjoy that this year with their families. What we want to do is open our doors to be able to extend a warm offer to those individuals and families who maybe may have been displaced," Buford said.

The extremely cold weather is also creating a surge in demand for shelter.

“Given the inclement weather and the hard times, all the families are hit with these high prices for food and shelter. We're completely full. Both our 136 permanent beds and our 36 respite beds," Vice said.

Though it's a full house, the organization succeeds in filling bellies and hearts.

“They feed you like as you can see back here, and they give you a place to stay, a nice place to stay," Lindsey said.

Lindsey knows firsthand the importance of having a place to stay and how the small things people may take for granted are appreciated in a new way.

“You might stay with a roommate and all of that, but you take a shower, and you have to clean up also as well," Lindsey said. "You do have a daily chore or nightly chore or whatever.”

Those at MUST Ministries said they wouldn't have been able to pull off the meal if it weren't for volunteers.