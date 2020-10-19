After Sen. Perdue mocked Kamala Harris' name at rally, social media responds with #MyNameIs movement

A spokesperson for Perdue said the first-term senator “didn't mean anything by it.”

ATLANTA — Since a rally for President Donald Trump last week where Georgia Sen. David Perdue mocked Sen. Kamala Harris' name, a movement has sparked on social media with mostly people of color.

#MyNameIs has been spotted across Twitter, with people sharing the meaning behind their names.

It started when Perdue was wrapping up his remarks at an event in Macon when he referred to Harris as “KAH'-mah-lah? Kah-MAH'-lah? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know. Whatever.” The audience laughed in reference to the comments.

Democrats said the mispronunciations smack of racism and prejudices.

Harris’ spokesperson, Sabrina Singh, responded to Perdue's remark in a tweet: “Well that is incredibly racist. Vote him out." In a second tweet, she wrote, “He has been her Senate colleague for over 3 years. 3. Years. THREE. Do better.”

Hundreds and hundreds have shared the meaning behind their names, including Bernice King, who said her first name means "bringer of victory."

The hashtag was trending for some time over the weekend. Kamala's niece, Meena shared her meaning.

#MyNameIs Meenakshi. I'm named after the Hindu goddess, as well as my great great grandmother. I come from a long line of strong women who taught me to be proud of my heritage and to demand respect—especially from racist white men like @sendavidperdue who are threatened by us. https://t.co/Bonzz5n3Xu — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 17, 2020

Politicians, authors, businesswomen have all chimed in.