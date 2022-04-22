2 teens among suspects arrested in Athens Taco Bell shooting, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — Three people are in custody, including two teenagers, after Athens-Clarke County Police said they were connected with a shooting outside of a Taco Bell that happened earlier this month.
On Friday, the police department said they arrested a 20-year-old, accusing him to be a party to the crime of an aggravated assault to the shooting that happened on April 2 along Barnett Shoals Road. Authorities said the person is also in violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Police also took a 17-year-old into custody after executing a search warrant at a home on Highland Park Drive. He is facing a felony tampering with evidence charge and violating the state's gang law.
While executing the search warrant, officers arrested the youngest suspect in the case: a 16-year-old boy. The teen is facing a long list of charges including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and other charges in connection with other shootings around the Athens-Clarke County area, police said. Authorities said he was involved in a March shooting and another shooting on Birch Valley Drive on April 2 and will face consequences for his actions.
The arrests are part of the department's crackdown on gang violence, according to police.
"ACCPD is committed to protecting the community and will continue to focus our efforts on violent criminal street gangs," a news release read.