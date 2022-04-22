2 teens among suspects arrested in Athens Taco Bell shooting, police say

Authorities learned the teen was also connected with two other shootings in the area, police said.

ATHENS, Ga. — Three people are in custody, including two teenagers, after Athens-Clarke County Police said they were connected with a shooting outside of a Taco Bell that happened earlier this month.

On Friday, the police department said they arrested a 20-year-old, accusing him to be a party to the crime of an aggravated assault to the shooting that happened on April 2 along Barnett Shoals Road. Authorities said the person is also in violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Police also took a 17-year-old into custody after executing a search warrant at a home on Highland Park Drive. He is facing a felony tampering with evidence charge and violating the state's gang law.

While executing the search warrant, officers arrested the youngest suspect in the case: a 16-year-old boy. The teen is facing a long list of charges including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and other charges in connection with other shootings around the Athens-Clarke County area, police said. Authorities said he was involved in a March shooting and another shooting on Birch Valley Drive on April 2 and will face consequences for his actions.

The arrests are part of the department's crackdown on gang violence, according to police.