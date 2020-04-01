ATHENS, Ga. — Police say an 81-year-old man has died after police say he pulled out in front of an SUV while attempting to cross a highway in Athens.

Athens-Clarke County Police said that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, a 19-year-old driving a 2011 Jeep was heading north on US Route 29 in the right lane. At around the same time, a 1993 Buick Regal operated by the elderly driver was heading west on Harve Mathis Road.

Based on what they've uncovered so far, police believe the Regal pulled out in front of the Jeep while attempting to cross the road and was hit by the teen driver.

Police said the 81-year-old man, who hasn't been publicly identified, died at the scene and his 77-year-old passenger had to be cut out of the vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital but her injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

The 19-year-old driver of the Jeep had a minor injury and his passenger, a 19-year-old woman, had a possible broken hand. They managed to arrange their own transportation to an area hospital.

Police haven't suggested whether they intend to file charges against the teen driver; though, the report does suggest the other driver pulled out in front of him.

Police said they will release more information about the crash when after the incident report is completed.

