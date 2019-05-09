ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Animal Shelter's dog area is under a quarantine due to a parvo outbreak.

The shelter will remain under quarantine until Sept. 16, county officials said, after the presence of canine parvovirus was identified in some of a litter of six stray puppies brought to the shelter on Aug. 29. At the time, they all appeared healthy.

Parvo is a highly contagious viral illness that affects dogs and is mainly seen in puppies, who cannot be vaccinated until they are six weeks old, and other unvaccinated dogs, according to the shelter.

Only animal shelter staff will be allowed in the dog area of the Animal Shelter, they said. No volunteers or visitors will be allowed in the dog area and owner surrenders will not be allowed during this time.

As per standard protocol, they were vaccinated during intake.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, one of the puppies appeared very ill and two others started to appear ill, county officials said.

They said all three were tested for parvo, as was one of the puppies that appeared healthy. The three puppies that appeared ill tested positive for parvo, while the one that did not appear ill tested negative.

Despite isolation and treatment for their symptoms, county officials said the three puppies rapidly deteriorated due to the illness and were euthanized over the weekend. The remaining three puppies from the litter continue to appear healthy.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Georgia Department of Agriculture inspector performed an inspection on the shelter.

Because the puppies had been in contact with volunteers and an outdoor interaction area before the positive test results, they said the inspector placed a two-week quarantine with some exceptions on the dog shelter to ensure the prevention of disease spread outside of the shelter. All dogs currently in the quarantined portion of the shelter had already been vaccinated for parvo and are at low risk of infection.

The cat area briefly closed in July after some kittens were infected by panleukopenia, which is deadly to unvaccinated felines. Workers euthanized 31 cats. A subsequent test showed negative results for one kitten.

