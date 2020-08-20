Athens officer hurt after escaping suspect crashes car into his patrol vehicle

ATHENS, Ga. — A police officer with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department was hurt, Monday, after a suspect involved in a car chase crashed into the officer's patrol car, officials said.
According to the department, a neighboring law enforcement agency engaged in a vehicle pursuit during the early morning hours of Monday, August 17. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department was not involved in the pursuit, the department said.
At some point, police said the male suspect crossed into Athens-Clarke County and was speeding when he lost control of his vehicle, and collided into an ACCPD patrol car stopped at a traffic light.
The driver of the vehicle, Sgt. Paul Davidson, received injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional for treatment, according to police.
The Georgia State Patrol was requested to investigate the crash. More details about the suspect and what triggered the chase were not available.