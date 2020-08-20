Athens officer hurt after escaping suspect crashes car into his patrol vehicle

Sgt. Paul Davidson was hurt in the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

ATHENS, Ga. — A police officer with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department was hurt, Monday, after a suspect involved in a car chase crashed into the officer's patrol car, officials said.

According to the department, a neighboring law enforcement agency engaged in a vehicle pursuit during the early morning hours of Monday, August 17. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department was not involved in the pursuit, the department said.

At some point, police said the male suspect crossed into Athens-Clarke County and was speeding when he lost control of his vehicle, and collided into an ACCPD patrol car stopped at a traffic light.

The driver of the vehicle, Sgt. Paul Davidson, received injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional for treatment, according to police.