Athens-Clarke County Senior Police Officer passes away

ATHENS, Ga. — A senior police officer with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department has passed away.

The police department announced Tuesday that Officer Rebecca "Becky" Croxton died. She had worked with the police department for 26 years.

"SPO Croxton had a unique ability to connect with people and always displayed compassion, empathy, and kind-heartedness," the police department wrote on social media.

Throughout the years, Croxton served in various positions with the police department including working with patrol operations, criminal investigations, forensics and most recently – administration.

"During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers go out to SPO Croxton's family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones," the police department wrote. "We recognize the pain and sorrow they are experiencing, and we extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to them."