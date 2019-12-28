ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police are asking neighbors in at least one part of the city to be vigilant after taking a report regarding a suspicious person.

According to police, their officers responded to Weatherly Woods around 2 p.m. on Monday where they spoke with a child who described the encounter.

The child said that while riding his bike, he was approached by a man in a car who said he had something for the child. The child told police he yelled, 'No' and ran away.

The child described the car as an older, extremely rusty blue Nissan. It apparently also had a dent on the driver's side, a broken taillight and a missing hubcap.

Police said the car had several stickers on the rear "with one notable one on the rear window of a rebel flag with the words “heritage not hate” inscribed on it."

The man driving the vehicle was described as a white man with unkempt hair an unkempt "salt and pepper" beard and was said to be wearing a black hoodie. Police said the child described his voice as "hoarse" with a "thick country accent.

Police are still trying to identify the person and the vehicle as they investigate whether there was any criminal intent surrounding the encounter. Anyone with information that may help their investigation is asked to call detective Michael Carroll at 762-400-7098. Anyone who sees a vehicle matching this description should call 911.

