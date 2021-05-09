Police searching for 15-year-old in connection to Athens man's murder

The shooting happened Saturday night.

ATHENS, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy faces murder charges in the death of a 38-year-old Athens man and police are actively looking for the teen, Athens-Clarke County Police said.

On Saturday at around 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Carriage Court and located Carlos Harper on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Harper was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

Warrants have been obtained against Marquise Malcom, 15, of Athens, for felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, they said.

The circumstances surrounding the crime were not released by police and did not say what the connection was, if any, between the two.

No description was made available for the teen.