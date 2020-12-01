ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly raped a UGA student early Saturday morning.

Police said that they were called to the area of Dearing and Church streets to reports of the rape, which involved a 22-year-old woman. She said the attack happened around 3 a.m.

The suspect was described as a black male with an athletic build. Police said he is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a dark complexion with short hair. He was wearing dark pants and a gray hoodie according to the victim. She told police she didn't know her attacker.

Police are hoping the description and time will help them solve the case and they're asking anyone with information to call Detective Rick Dearing at 762-400-7174 or email Frederick.Dearing@accgov.com.

Sgt. Greg Dickson is also taking information about the case at 762-400-7070 or Gregory.Dickson@accgov.com.

Police are also reminding the public to always find a safe ride home. If walking home, they suggest staying in a group and in well-lit areas.

"Always be aware of your surroundings and call 9-1-1 if you see something suspicious," the press release said.

