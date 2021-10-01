66-year-old man charged in Athens shooting

Police have charged Andrew Lumpkin in connection with the shooting of an unnamed victim that occurred on Saturday.

ATHENS, Ga. — Police in Athens say one person has been taken into custody following a shooting on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said that officers responded to the 200 block of North Avenue in reference to a shooting and soon find a male victim.

Police did not identify the victim or suggest whether he was an adult or a minor; however, they did say he was taken to the hospital with injuries not expected to be life-threatening.

Since the shooting, 66-year-old Andrew Lumpkin of Athens has been arrested and charged with a single count of aggravated assault. Police have not said what the motive for the shooting may be.