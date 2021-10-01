66-year-old man charged in Athens shooting

ATHENS, Ga. — Police in Athens say one person has been taken into custody following a shooting on Saturday.
A spokesperson for the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said that officers responded to the 200 block of North Avenue in reference to a shooting and soon find a male victim.
Police did not identify the victim or suggest whether he was an adult or a minor; however, they did say he was taken to the hospital with injuries not expected to be life-threatening.
Since the shooting, 66-year-old Andrew Lumpkin of Athens has been arrested and charged with a single count of aggravated assault. Police have not said what the motive for the shooting may be.
They're asking anyone with additional information about the case to contact Detective Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or by email at paul.johnson@accgov.com.