ATHENS, Ga. — Schools and businesses in Athens were advised that they could end self-imposed lockdowns on Tuesday morning after a possible shooting in the area caused a scare.

Athens-Clarke County Police said that around 9:15 a.m., police responded to a suspected shooting in the 600 block of College Avenue.

"As word of the shooting spread in the community, several schools and businesses in the area made the determination to place their facilities on lockdown," the police department said.

The department didn't release the names of the schools and businesses that decided to go on lockdown.

However, investigators were able to identify and find the two parties involved in the incident. Police reported around 11 a.m. that there was no threat to schools or businesses in the area.

As of Tuesday night, police hadn't released the names of the suspects involved in the incident or what led up to it.

