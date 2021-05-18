Athens shooting leaves one dead, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police say one person is dead after a shooting that investigators believe happened on Monday afternoon.
According to Lt. Shaun Barnett, police were called to the 300 block of Marlborough Downs Road to investigate a shooting that happened just after 5 p.m.
So far, details regarding the victim or a possible suspect haven't been released. Police also haven't released a motive for the crime as they continue to investigate.
At this point, they're asking anyone who does have information to come forward and call Lieutenant David Norris at 762-400-7165 or email david.norris@accgov.com. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 706-705-4775.