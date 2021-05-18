Athens shooting leaves one dead, police say

Police said the shooting happened on Marlborough Downs Road just after 5 p.m.

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police say one person is dead after a shooting that investigators believe happened on Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Shaun Barnett, police were called to the 300 block of Marlborough Downs Road to investigate a shooting that happened just after 5 p.m.

So far, details regarding the victim or a possible suspect haven't been released. Police also haven't released a motive for the crime as they continue to investigate.