Attempted sexual assault reported near UGA, police search for suspect

Police said the attempted attack happened near the corner of South Harris and Dearing streets.

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police are searching for a suspect after a reported sexual assault attempt about a half-mile from the University of Georgia.

Police said the attack happened in the area of South Harris Street near Dearing Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"The victim reported to officers that she was walking home when a muscular, tan-skinned male grabbed her from behind and covered her mouth," police said. "She told officers that the suspect pulled her into nearby bushes and tried to remove her clothing."

Police said the victim was able to fight the man off and escape. The suspect ran away.

Now, detectives are asking residents in the area to check any security video they have to see if the assault or the suspect were captured on video.