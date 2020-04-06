Work crews find body in ditch near Athens

Not much is known about how the body got there.

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a road construction crew made a gruesome discovery - a body found in a ditch.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the crew was doing work in the 300 block of Athena Drive when they found the person's body around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At this time, investigators said not much is know about the person and they aren't sure of how they died. Authorities said an identification of the body by the Athens-Clarke Coroner was "impossible" due to the state of decomposition. However, the investigation so far leads them to believe the person is possibly a man.

Authorities said the person's body will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy and possible identification.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Lt. David Norris with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department via email at: david.norris@accgov.com or phone at (762) 400-7165.