Police identify body found in North Oconee River

The body was found near the intersection of North Avenue and Martin Luther King Parkway on Aug. 18.

ATHENS, Ga. — Police, on Friday, identified a man whose body was found in a local river weeks earlier.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, remains found in the North Oconee River on Aug. 18, have been identified as those of 35-year-old Anthony Milsap of Athens. The medical examiner has ruled the cause of death as an accidental drowning.

Police originally reported that the body was found near North Avenue and Martin Luther King Parkway in Athens and that it was already in a decomposed state at the time.

And while many questions remained unanswered at that time, police said there were "no obvious signs of trauma or criminal activity" based on their preliminary investigation.