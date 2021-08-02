Police identify man killed in Athens wreck

Police say this is the fifth fatal motor vehicle crash of 2021 in Athens-Clarke County.

ATHENS, Ga. — Police have identified a 50-year-old man killed in a crash on Sunday.

It happened along Tallassee Road in Athens between Christa Lane and Ramble Hills Drive and involved a Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Tahoe, Athens-Clarke County Police said.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as 50-year-old Christopher Nix, of Jefferson, Georgia, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Two other passengers in the Jeep were also injured, however, police said they do not believe their injuries are life threatening.

The driver of the Chevrolet, police said, was hospitalized and is also expected to survive, they said.

