Person found dead inside burning vehicle at Athens home

ATHENS, Ga. — Firefighters found a person dead inside a burned out vehicle at an Athens home late Saturday night, they said.

Crews responded to Danielsville Road just before 11 p.m. to find a fully involved car that had spread to the home.

After containing the fire, investigators located the deceased person in the car.

Investigators from the Athens-Clarke County Fire & Emergency Services Department and Athens-Clarke County Police Department were called to investigate the incident.

Investigators believe the fire started in the vehicle and and said there is "no evidence of foul play at this time."