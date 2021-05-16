Former UGA professor found with hundreds of child porn images sentenced to prison

James Edward Monogan III, a former University of Georgia Professor, will spend 90 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

ATHENS, Ga. — A former professor of Georgia's oldest and most well-known public university has been sentenced to prison and will have to register as a sex offender following his recent conviction.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 39-year-old James Edward Monogan III, a former University of Georgia Professor, will spend 90 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release after a 2019 investigation uncovered hundreds of images of child pornography.

“Viewing child pornography is a direct assault against the very children who are being exploited on film," acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. "We will prosecute individuals engaging in this deviant criminal behavior, and we thank our law enforcement partners for their hard work and vigilance.”

The charges stem from a February 2019 investigation into two Kik Messenger accounts tied to the distribution of child pornography - both of which were found to belong to Monogan.

In September of that year, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Athens-Clarke County Police executed a search warrant of Monogan's home and UGA office. The search led to the seizure of several electronic devices.

A forensic search of his university laptop later uncovered more than 450 images of child pornography as well as eight videos. An additional 119 images were found on his cell phone. Investigators said some of the images involved minors under the age of 12.

According to the Department of Justice, Monogan also admitted to possessing the material.

“Taking Monogan off the streets means that his victims can start to heal, and he can no longer hurt our children or share those dreadful images and details with others,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees HSI operations in Georgia and Alabama.

Berger added that the importance of the conviction was even more significant given Monogan's position of "trust and responsibility" as a professor.