26-year-old Athens man arrested in connection to double shooting, police say

Jeffrey Rice is being charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and more.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jeffery Rice in connection to a double shooting on Gaines School Road last Friday night.

Officers responded to an emergency call on Oct. 21 regarding a shooting at the 100 block of Gaines School Road. The police department said they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound and a 19-year-old pronounced dead on scene.

The 18-year-old victim was transported to the hospital and was expected to make a full recovery.

Officials said in the initial release that the two individuals shot each other.

Rice faces murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges, and three counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call ACCPD’s Crime Tip Line at 706-705-4775 or contact them anonymously online here.