She was 15 weeks pregnant. Now, he's being charged for multiple traffic violations that led to her death.

ATLANTA — A man is facing multiple charges after a pregnant woman died in an Athens car crash in mid-January.

27-year-old Alana Barnes was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of the Danielsville Road crash. She was taken to a local hospital where she and the baby later died.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, 37-year-old Clinton Jester is being charged with Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree, Feticide by Vehicle 1st Degree, Reckless Driving, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving While License Suspended, Too Fast For Conditions, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Jester is currently in the Athens-Clarke County Jail.