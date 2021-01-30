Child loses mother, grandmother, sister in fire: Family friend rallies online community to help

'I’m grieving with him,' Zac Hendrix says about his friend, Taeden Johnson. And he's working miracles to support Taeden and his family through grief few ever face.

ATLANTA — It is a friendship for the ages between two young people in Athens who have been helping each other through the years, they like to say.

And now, one is working miracles to support the other through loss and grief that few ever face. They know that theirs is an unlikely pairing.

But it is one that has bridged differences of age, race, and background, bonding them as friends who are as true as blood brothers.

Zac Hendrix speaks of how, four years ago, he and Taeden Johnson were matched in the Clarke County Mentor Program.

Taeden was eight.

Zac was 20.

“He was in the third grade, I was magically paired with him, and I’ve had a best friend ever since,” Zac said.

He said Taeden, the mentee, has helped Zac, the mentor, grow and learn as much as the other way around. They’ve never valued their friendship with each other and with each other’s families more than they do now.

Early Wednesday morning, a fire destroyed Taeden’s home in Athens, inside-out. The cause ruled accidental. Taeden survived. But firefighters were not able to save Taeden’s mother, grandmother, and little sister.

Zac said that Taeden, living now with his other grandmother, is enduring unimaginable grief and shock.

“I’m grieving with him, we’ve cried, this whole week with his family," he said. "Each day that I’ve been with him, the past two or three days since the tragedy, he is like, ‘Zac, can I just talk to you about what happened,’ like he is just wanting to release it.”

Zac had an idea.

He appealed to the world for support for his 12-year-old friend, telling Taeden’s story on a GoFundMe page, aiming for a big goal but thinking the effort might end up helping, at least, a little.

Immediately, donations began pouring in -- nearly $160,000 as of Friday night. Thousands of donors are leaving messages of encouragement -- support not just for Taeden but also for his half-sister who lives with other relatives.

People are donating clothes, cash, and everything they might need now and for their future.

“The community of Athens, Georgia, what a special place, it’s really touched my heart,” Zac said Friday. “You know, our backgrounds, what we believe in, our skin color, all that goes away. I mean, we’re here to love each other. And I think America needs to do a better job of just loving each other, being a friend, being supportive ... simply giving a text or calling to say, hey, look, you okay?”

An unlikely pairing? It was all meant to be, Zac has no doubt -- two friends who are as true as blood brothers, for life.