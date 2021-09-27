Pedestrian killed in Athens, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — A man was killed early Monday morning as he was walking along the road in Athens.
Athens-Clarke County police say 32-year-old John Joseph Walling, of Winder, was walking in the southbound lane of Jefferson Road near Oak Grove Road when a Honda Civic struck him.
It happened around 12:09 a.m.
Two occupants of the Civic suffered minor injuries, police said.
This is the 19th fatal motor vehicle crash this year in Athens-Clarke County.
Anyone that has information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer First Class Compton at (762) 400-7377 or via email at zachary.compton@accgov.com.